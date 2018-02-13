Spotlight Squad: Oklahoma All Girl

“For the first time ever, you’re DIA All Girl National Champions… the University of Oklahoma!” By the end of the UCA College Cheerleading National Championship, all of HP Field House was yelling Boomer Sooner. The all girl squad from OU has only been competing for three years and as the only team in the division with zero deductions, took home the championship. Because of the cleanliness of the routine, the difficult skills looked easy for the 20 ladies on the mat.

The Sooners flipped their way into first place, throwing a whopping 30 fulls in the routine. The extended hand in hands caught at the top without so much as a step from the bases underneath. The scale double downs showed off beautiful flexibility and body control from the top girls. The crowd roared with excitement over each pyramid section as the Sooners completed two front flip two-two-ones and two rewind to Swedish falls with ease.

Head Coach Miranda Noel has developed this program into a force to be reckoned with. The confidence this team had in themselves and each other was apparent on the mat. The skills were solid, the confidence was high, and the National Championship is theirs. See you next year Sooners!