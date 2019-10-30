Every year FAME Allstars pits their teams against each other in a penny war to fund raise for local charities in Central Virginia. In past years, money has been raised for different causes. Some of them have included a Leukemia foundation in support of their program director, Mike Blaylock, who was fighting cancer and the MCV Burn Unit to rally around a family in their gym whose son was severely burned.

The gym has many athletes with Veteran family members, which inspired them to choose the Families of Wounded Fund to receive this year’s donation. The organization provides financial aid to families of service men and women wounded in combat or injured in the line-of-duty.

With their most successful penny war to date, FAME Allstars’ winning team was the Youth 1 Team FAME Supermodels who alone raised $1,900, while the gym as a whole raised over $3,700!

“FAME is blessed to have athletes, parents and coaches who not only want to be a part of great organization but also want to help give back to the community that they are a part of,” Gym Owner Phil Logan said.

Fame Allstars has also contributed to the Christmas Mother Project, where they currently have adopted 14 children to provide gifts for during the holidays, Coats for Kids, Richmond Food Pantry and Cheer for the Cure. Keep up the great work, FAME Allstars! We’re cheering for you!