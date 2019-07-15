Plan Your Work, Work Your Plan

As we begin another new season, it’s the perfect time to reevaluate and reset your goals. Just as you have grading sheets with clearly defined objectives and guidelines for school projects, applying that same thought and definition to your cheerleading agenda will help clear a cluttered mind and direct your focus.

Get Going

Write down the big, important items your team will need to prepare for in the next three months, six months, nine months and year. This should cover summer camp, football season, basketball season and competition. Think of runners when they sign up for a race; they have a clearly marked finish line. Set your own finish line with checkpoints and deadlines along the way to keep you on track. For example, if the finish line is nationals, checkpoints might include choreography sessions, full-out practices and halftime performances. Organize

Now that you’ve thought about your needs, organize your notes to formulate a plan. Buy a planner or download a calendar – whatever works best for you. Planning this far out may seem like a lot, but think of all of the material you get at camp and how you can use it throughout the year to meet your needs. For example, consider using a dance from camp at your first pep rally or a stunt sequence you learned as part of your pre-game performance. Knowing this ahead of time will give you a better idea of what classes you should attend at camp and will lessen the workload (and stress!) once school starts back up. List it out & Check it off

There’s something really satisfying about checking items off a list. With so many things to accomplish in the coming weeks and months, don’t get down on yourself for not finishing everything. Stay positive! Check off the items you were able to get done and don’t feel bad about shifting tasks and deadlines in order to reach your ultimate goal. As long as you are moving toward your finish line, you are heading in the right direction!