Tails were wagging and spirits were soaring in Galveston as American Cheer Power celebrated the D2 Puppy Love Benefit Championship on November 3, 2018. This unique one-day event asked gyms and teams to bring supplies including paper towels, dog food, toys and more to benefit the DREAM Dachshund Rescue of Houston and Bay Area Pet Adoptions.

Approximately 1,000 athletes and 2,100 spectators were in attendance and donated over 250 items for the local shelters. Participating gyms included American Cheer Elite, Horizons All Stars, Rio Grande Valley Cheer, Adrenaline All Stars, Elite Athletics, Odyssey Cheer and Cheer Town. Top-dog fundraising teams were Above the Bar Athletics of Kehma, TX and Phantom Cheer in Montgomery, TX. Both gyms donated several pallets worth of items.

What was the best part? The puppy petting party, of course! During event breaks and throughout the day, local shelters brought adoptable dogs to play with. American Cheer Power’s mascot even got involved playing with pups like himself all day. Want to help name the Cheer Power dog? – CLICK HERE!

For more information and to get involved, visit the DREAM Dachshund Rescue of Houston and Bay Area Pet Adoptions websites!