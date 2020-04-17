When you lead a life juggling multiple things such as school, weekly cheerleading practice, tutors, homework, hanging out with friends and suddenly it all stops; it can feel like the first time you tried a new skill and failed—unexpected and disappointing.

Right now, as we are experiencing a global pandemic, it can very much feel that same way: unexpected and disappointing. It’s tough but so are you.

The combination of homeschooling, not having cheerleading practice and hanging out with the family all day every day can be stressful and create a lot of conflict.

For a lot of you, this year you may have ended differently than you expected. Whether it was your freshman season or senior season, having to miss things you’d been looking forward to is not for the faint of heart.

At the beginning of all this, it might have felt like a snow day. You get to stay at home, not go to school and have fun. However, after a few days- weeks-, things begin to shift and you no longer have a routine, you have a lot more time on your hands, you’re missing your friends and cheerleading practice and it’s no longer fun.

Now what? We are here. This is the reality. So how do we make the most of this situation knowing that it will not last forever?

Everything has a cycle. Think about it. The seasons come and go. Cheerleading practice begins and ends. Summer camp starts and then it ends. This pandemic started and it will come to an end, it’s the law of nature and how the earth works. So, in the meantime, what do we do to come out of this feeling stronger, confident and even more resilient than before?

I want to share with you 5 ways that will help you go from feeling frustrated and stressed to re-discover your joy and making the best during social distancing. Because ultimately, you'll be back on the mat going full out.