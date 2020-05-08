When their end of season events got canceled, two Pensacola All Stars athletes decided to refocus their energy. Gracie Coleman and Raegan Jones created an organization to help those in need. Pack-A-Sack provides meals to the homeless. Along with a meal and sanitary wipes, it also include a handwritten, positive message.

The 15 year old duo is making a difference during difficult times. According to Gracie’s father, the first time he took them to deliver meals, they took 20 to hand out. When they got downtown and saw how appreciative the people were and how needed these meals were, they decided that next time they would bring 50. In total, they girls have delivered over 100 meals to the homeless in Pensacola.

“This has been life changing for me and Raegan and has helped us grow as people,” said Gracie. “I want to help people and feel empathy toward others and so does my dad.”

These two young ladies are setting an incredible example for those around them. Thank you Gracie and Raegan for making a difference!

Source: https://www.pnj.com/story/sports/2020/05/03/gracie-coleman-raegan-jones-pack-sack-feeding-homeless-pandemic/3071625001/