We worked on getting through a rut. Now it’s time to get motivated.

Part 2: How can I get motivated?

Follow these steps to get that energy and motivation back:

Step 1:

Be honest with yourself. Allow yourself to recognize that you’re not feeling motivated right now and that’s okay. Whether you write it in a journal or set time aside to reflect, take a few moments and just be honest with yourself about how you feel.

Step 2:

Socialize and bond with others. It feels a bit more challenging now but make it a point to schedule FaceTime with your friends, get out of your room and connect with your family. Sometimes when we aren’t motivated, we isolate. This isn’t the time for that. Being around people gives you the opportunity to get out of your head and feel energized.

Step 3:

Time for joyful action. Sitting and wallowing does not lead to change. Having access to the internet gives you so many options for things you can do. Take a moment to write down all the things that could bring you joy. This can be learning a new Tik Tok dance, reading a book or even learning how to play a new instrument. Then pick the top thing sparks joy within you.

Step 4:

Last but not least, consistency. Make a commitment that for the next seven days, you’ll spend at least 30 to 60 minutes a day focusing and doing that joyful action. This will not only bring you joy but help you shift your focus and begin to feel motivated again. Get an accountability buddy and check-in with them daily after you complete the task. This will help you stay on track.

Most importantly, make peace with where you’re at. There’s no need to be embarrassed by it. Meet yourself with compassion and kindness first. Feeling like you’re in a rut and not as motivated is part of life, we all go through it.

The important thing is not waiting for the motivation to strike again, what matters is taking action today. Making it about small daily wins and let the momentum build, ultimately is about progress over perfection.

Stéphanie is a sought-after coach, speaker and expert whose work has touched the lives of hundreds of high-performers. She is the founder of SV Empowerment, a powerful coaching firm that uses a unique approach combining emotional intelligence, energy and cognitive neuroscience to create transformational results.

