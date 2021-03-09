Being able to be in a gym surrounded by people I knew loved me and and encouraged me brought out the best in me.

Hey! Lexi here. I currently cheer at Pro Scouts in Harlingen, Texas on the level 3 Senior Medium team, Lady Pros. I am a junior in high school and this is my 6th year cheering. At the age of 11 I decided I wanted to be a cheerleader. So, I taught myself!

I started off cheering for my middle school cheer team, then I was soon introduced to all star cheerleading. Being a cheerleader gave me the confidence to be myself and it quickly became something I absolutely love doing. Cheerleading became a big part of my life and a way I can escape from reality. The amazing opportunities I have gained from cheering is another great plus to it. It is also a blessing meeting new people and creating very close bonds with your teammates and coaches. These friendships are the ones I know that’ll last a lifetime.

There was a part of my life that I was at my lowest and it completely threw off my mindset. Being able to be in a gym surrounded by people I knew loved me and and encouraged me brought out the best in me. I could not be more grateful for it. Overall, cheerleading has made a huge and positive impact on me and my life. I wish I could continue to do it for as long as I live! I’m so thankful and blessed to have the ability to do what I love and have the most amazing people to support me.

– Lexi Salazar, Pro Souts Lady Pros