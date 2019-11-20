The High Point Rah-Rahs are not your typical cheerleading squad. The 14-member team from North Carolina is a senior citizen cheerleading squad made up of cheerleaders ages 66-81 years old. The team hsd made multiple appearances to perform as well as compete in the State Senior Games in Raleigh, NC.

“I don’t know if we’re unicorns or what, but people want to see us do things. I think it’s a little unique that grandmas are out there rocking it, but we try to bring it,” said head cheerleader Debbie Allison.

The Rah-Rahs share spirit and cheer to highlight life as a senior citizen rather than cheering for a sporting event.

“We do the most fun cheers about making sure that you accept who you are as a senior, be proud of it, use the abilities God gave you and just take each day for what it is,” Allison said in an interview with WFMY News earlier this year.

Cheers have referred to taking in “senior moments” with positivity to sharing that “senior spirit.”

While Allison used prior cheer experience to make the cheers, a background in cheerleading is not required to be on the Rah-Rahs.

Creating a bond and spreading spirit and smiles is one of they favorite takeaways from being on the squad.

The High Point Rah Rahs prove that fine things, including spirit, get better with age!

Source: RTV6 Indianapolis & WFMY Fox 2

Photo by: WGHP/WGHP