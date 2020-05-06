Have you been binging The Food Network for ideas on what to make for your next quarantine meal? Us too!
You may have caught our favorite chef, Andrea LeTard, take home the WIN on Supermarket Stakeout. She shared her winning recipe with us. Get ready for brunch this weekend!
Here’s a note from Andrea:
If y’all saw me on Supermarket Stakeout on Food Network last week, you also saw this French toast win the competition! I had so many messages with questions and requests for the recipe so I had to share with y’all. Here, I’m giving the recipe exactly how I made it on the show with a few notes at the end of how would’ve made it if I had all the ingredients I wanted on hand. The choice is yours… or just use whatever you have in your pantry and work around it!
Ingredients:
6 eggs
2 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon all spice
Kosher salt
8 slices whole wheat bread
1 cup blackberries
1/4 cup honey, plus 2 tablespoons
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
4 ounces goat cheese
Directions:
Heat a non-stick pan coated in butter over medium heat. In a shallow bowl or pan, whisk together the eggs, sugar, cinnamon, ginger, all spice, and a dash of salt. Soak the bread in the mixture for several minutes until completely drenched, flipping it every minute it so. In a small saucepan over high heat, add the blackberries, 1/4 cup honey, balsamic vinegar, and a dash of salt. Bring to a slight boil then simmer until ready to serve. In a stand mixer, add the goat cheese, 2 tablespoons honey, and a dash of salt. Paddle together until creamy and smooth. Cook the French toast until golden on both sides. Top with the blackberry syrup and whipped honey goat cheese.
Tips from Andrea:
Part of Supermarket Stakeout is that you purchase your ingredients from shoppers at a grocery store, so, what you see is what you get! Here are a few modifications I would have made if i was able to choose my ingredients:
- To the egg mixture, I would’ve added 1/4 cup of heavy cream and a teaspoon of vanilla extract
- To the blackberries, I would’ve added 2 tablespoons of butter
- I would’ve switched the whole wheat bread out for Brioche or Challah
