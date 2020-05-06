Have you been binging The Food Network for ideas on what to make for your next quarantine meal? Us too!

You may have caught our favorite chef, Andrea LeTard, take home the WIN on Supermarket Stakeout. She shared her winning recipe with us. Get ready for brunch this weekend!

Here’s a note from Andrea:

If y’all saw me on Supermarket Stakeout on Food Network last week, you also saw this French toast win the competition! I had so many messages with questions and requests for the recipe so I had to share with y’all. Here, I’m giving the recipe exactly how I made it on the show with a few notes at the end of how would’ve made it if I had all the ingredients I wanted on hand. The choice is yours… or just use whatever you have in your pantry and work around it!