Spirit Celebration Spreads Holiday Cheer

Talk about a mountain of toys! Spirit Celebration hosted their annual Christmas Championship this December and collected over 7,000 toys benefiting several charities in Dallas, TX, including Scottish Right Hospital of Dallas, Dallas Association of the Deaf, and the “I Can Still Shine” Organization.

Two hundred and sixty teams representing 47 different gyms flooded the convention center Saturday morning with games, electronics and more! Gyms like Stars Vipers and United Elite went above and beyond, bringing in bicycles for donation.

Billy Smith, founder of Spirit Celebration, began this initiative in 2006 with the help of several area gyms and coaches, in hopes of teaching their athletes about giving back to the community. Through the years, this project has grown and in total they have collected over 100,000 toys for charity. Billy shared, “There is no greater gift than giving back to others. These toys bring joy and hope to children in need and we couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to help them.”

The Spirit Celebration Christmas Championship will be held next season on December 8-9, 2018 with the goal of donating 10,000 toys for children in need.