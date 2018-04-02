Strength + Cardio + Abs

Crunched for time? Circuit training is the workout for you! You get the benefits of muscle sculpting and cardio, minus the boredom factor.

A circuit is a series of exercises repeated one right after the other with little or no rest in between. Once each exercise in the circuit is completed, the moves repeat from the beginning.

This circuit combines one strength move, one cardio move and one core move for a total body burn that will have you sweating in no time.

Circuit #1

Strength: Spiderman pushup x 10

Cardio: Burpee with lateral jump x 10

Abs: Bicycle crunch x 20

After one round, rest for 30-60 seconds. Repeat the circuit twice.