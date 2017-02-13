Daydreaming of all the new skills you want to accomplish? A strong body is key, and we have the exercises to help get you there. Incorporate the following workout three times a week to help your body become stronger, leaner and ready to take on new challenges.

1. Decline Pushups

Find something sturdy to place your feet on. Place your hands on the ground in a normal pushup position. Keeping your spine straight and abdominals tight, lower your chest to the floor until your elbows make a 90 degree angle. Extend your arms to return to start. Do 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

2. Incline Pushups

Stand facing a box or elevated platform. Place your hands on the edge of the box, slightly wider than shoulder width. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Keeping your spine straight and abdominals tight, lower your chest to the box by bending your arms. Extend your arms to return to start. Do 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

3. Tricep Dips

Start sitting on a box or chair with hands beside your thighs, palms down and fingers facing forward. Walk your feet out until your bottom is off the box and your legs are straight out in front of you. Slowly lower yourself by bending at the elbows. Push back up to return to start. Do 3 sets of 10-15 reps.

4. Jumping Lunge

Start with feet staggered, left foot slightly in front of your right. Keeping your chest up, bend your knees and jump straight up into the air. Switch the position of your feet in midair, landing in a lunge with your right leg in front. Quickly explode back up, this time landing in the opposite lunge with your left leg in front. That is one repetition. Do 3 sets of 8-12 reps.

5. Side-to-Side Twist

Start sitting on the ground with legs up and knees bent at 90 degrees. Keeping your spine straight, lean back until your shoulders are level with your knees. Clasp your hands together and twist your core, touching your hands to the ground on the right side and then the left. That is one repetition. Do 3 sets of 10-15 reps. To increase difficulty, hold a 5-10 pound weight while performing this exercise.

6. Side Plank

Lie on your left side. Place your left hand on the ground and lift your body, making sure your shoulder is directly above your hand. Extend your legs and stack your feet. Hold this position for 30-45 seconds. Repeat this twice on each side. To increase difficulty, lower your hips to the ground and raise them back up throughout the 30-45 seconds.