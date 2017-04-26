University High School’s colors are blue and white, but for one cheerleader who does not give up, her shoes are a grassy-shade of green. As a cheerleader, you are surrounded by teammates and friends that will do anything for you. Kirsten and Brooklynn are no exception.

Kirsten Bruning and Brooklynn Pena have come a long way since elementary school when they first exchanged giggles. Kirsten and Brooklynn, both sophomores at University High School, became friends in first grade.

Along with the rest of the University Bulldog cheerleaders, the two attended a cheer camp in June where they had a chance of becoming All-American Cheerleaders. Candidates were selected based on their ability, showmanship, and character. Once chosen, they had the opportunity to dance with 400 other All-American Cheerleaders, alongside country music recording artist Dierks Bentley, in the Capital One Bowl in January. The invitation, however, came with a $1,200 price tag.

“I told Kirsten there was no way I could go,” Brooklynn said, adding that her family just didn’t have the financial ability to send her. Kirsten would not take no for an answer. She was determined to take her friend, Brooklynn, who had never flown before, despite learning from her parents that she also had to fund her own trip.

“We told her we would go if she could raise the money,” Kirsten’s mom, Kathy Bruning, said, adding that it seemed to fuel her daughter to prove she could do it. Kirsten sent out letters to her friends and family asking for donations for her part, so she could focus on Brooklynn.

With a chuckle, Brooklynn shared, “She [Kirsten] just told me one day, I’m mowing lawns for you!”

From June to October, Kirsten did just that; she mowed lawns every Saturday in order to raise the $1,200 Brooklynn needed for the trip. Brooklynn’s dad paid for the airplane ticket. “I think my shoes are permanently green,” Kirsten laughed. “It wasn’t that hard, and it got easier.”

Brooklynn said she was overwhelmed by the idea of raising that amount of money. “If you think about it, she really didn’t have to do this. But she wouldn’t take no.”

Ms. Bruning admitted it was a trait she knew her daughter had but had never seen it in action quite like this. In fact, that was why, when Kirsten first came to her with the idea, she chose not to tell her that she didn’t think she could raise that kind of money by herself. “I’m really proud of her,” Kathy said. “She had a goal, and she set her sights on it and actually accomplished it. It meant more for her to go with her friend.”

Kirsten doesn’t consider it a big deal. She said she wanted to go with Brooklynn and that was that. “I was really happy to do the fundraising,” she said. “I just wanted to make sure my friend could go.”

Cheerleading has a unique way of developing passion, within you, for others. You never know the positive impact you can make on those around you by putting your best foot forward and supporting your friends.