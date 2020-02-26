For most of us, the cheer season is officially over. From games under those Friday night lights, to taking the stage for the final time at nationals, it all went by in the blink of an eye! But now what? While spring and tryout season is on the horizon, you might feel like you’re stuck in a never-ending winter. Use the ideas below to avoid getting cabin fever as you wait for the next season to get here!

Plan a Stay-Cation

Grab your besties and plan a tropical weekend at home. Blast your favorite pool-side playlist while you make smoothies. Watch movies that make you think of sweet summertime and have snacks that remind you of having fun in the sun! Or pick a different ‘destination’ and plan a weekend themed around that location. The possibilities are endless!

Take Time for Other Activities

Think back on the times you’ve had to say no to plans because of practice, a game or a competition. Now’s the time to get them done! From catching up on must-see movies to being able to try that new restaurant, take time to check these activities off your to-do list.

Step Back for #SelfCare

During the busyness of the season, it’s easy to forget to dedicate time to yourself. The off season is the perfect chance to give yourself some much needed “you” time. Get a bath bomb and take a long, warm bath. Even light some candles and play relaxing music – you’ll be surprised how much you can chill out! Pretend you’re at the spa and give yourself a mani/pedi. Try a new facemask or even make your own. Everyone could use a little R & R!

Try Something New

While there’s no denying your ever-lasting love of cheer, consider trying a new hobby during the off season. From picking up running to learning how to cook, it’s always nice to have another outlet to turn to outside cheer and you might make a few new friends along the way. Not sure where to start? Ask your teammates for ideas of things they’re interested in and try something new together.

Hit the (Open) Gym

Okay, we’ll admit, it’s hard to stay away from cheer. Hit up some open gyms to keep your skills in shape! This will put you in a good place heading into the new season. Or consider taking a tumbling or stunting class at a local gym. You just might learn a new skill or two to take you into tryouts.

While the cheer season is long, the off-season can sometimes feel longer. Get motivated and get out there – tryouts will be here before you know it!