As many of us are spending more time than usual indoors, one question comes to mind: what is there to do? We could sit on our phones for hours or binge watch a TV show, but where does that leave us when we are done? Looking for something else to do for the next few hours? This just in – a list of suggestions to help you stay active and productive while at home. Take a look!

Take this time to go through your closet. We all have items that sit around and collect dust, so why not put them to use? Gather everything that would be great to donate and set aside a time to drop them off.