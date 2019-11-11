The competition season has officially started, and teams are preparing to take the mat for the first time. With first performances quickly approaching, coaches across the country are saying “FULL OUT!” over and over. No matter how many times you’ve hit your stunts, cleaned your dance or nailed your tumbling, putting all the elements together to run a full routine can be a daunting task.

Here are a few tips to help make those full outs feel easier every time.

1. Focus on Sections

A great way to get in the groove before running a full out is to warm up each section piece by piece so you feel confident in your skills. Once you’re ready, use this same mentality while running your full routine. Don’t worry about the upcoming tumbling section before you’ve executed your stunts. Focus on one element at a time and do each section to the best of your ability.

Pro tip: A different set of judges critiques each section of your routine. Just because your stunt section didn’t go as planned, doesn’t mean you can’t impress the tumbling judges in the next skillset.

via GIPHY

2. Coach Knows Best

You may not feel like you can push through the last jump or complete your pass with a full, but if your coach says to go for it – GO FOR IT! It can seem impossible, but your coach knows your limits and is training you to be your very best on competition day. Routines should feel a little uncomfortable until you’ve built up enough stamina. Put the work in now to start building up your conditioning so you’ll peak at the championships.

via GIPHY

3. Push Yourself

When you’re tired, you’re more likely to give up or only give 50% effort. It can be difficult at the beginning of the season to balance your studies, extra curriculars and your team obligations. This can make you feel drained. Just remember when you practice at 50%, you perform at 50%. Don’t settle for less than what you’re capable of doing.

Pro tip: Always listen to your body. It is important to push yourself but also know your limits. Communicate with your coach if something is bothering you so you don’t put yourself at risk for an injury that could take you out for the season.

via GIPHY

4. #Goals

Set a team and personal goal each practice for how many full outs and section reps you want to accomplish that day. Goals will help you focus and improve your skills more efficiently. Write them down, tell your teammates and coaches and make them happen – no excuses.

via GIPHY

5. The Endgame

Never loose sight of why you’re pushing to run full outs in the first place. The end goal of taking the competition floor and hitting your routine for the judges will make all of your hard work worth it! Win or lose, you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment knowing that you trained at your very best competed a solid routine.

via GIPHY

Your season is almost here and it’s almost time to feel the nerves, energy and excitement – KEEP PUSHING!