Total Body Tone

Worried about falling into a winter workout rut? Not this year! This total body toning routine has 6 unique exercises to increase strength, power and endurance. We recommend performing this workout 3-4 days a week.

The Circuit

Plié Squat Jump – 15 reps

Superman Twist – 20 reps (10 each side)

Tick Tock Plank – 30 seconds

Kneeling Rear Lunge – 20 reps (10 each side)

Single Leg Sit-Up – 20 reps (10 each side)

Push-Up to Plank – 10 reps

Plié Squat Jump

Start with feet together, hands on hips. Sit back to lower into a narrow squat. Jump out to a plié squat with legs wide and knees and toes turned slightly out. Jump back in, landing in a narrow squat. That is one rep. Continue jumping out and in, keeping your hips low the entire time.

Superman Twist

Start lying on your stomach with legs and arms extended. Lift your arms, chest and knees off of the ground. Rotate your torso right, bending your elbows to bring your right elbow to your side and following with your eyes. Without allowing your legs to drop, return to start. That is one rep. Repeat on the opposite side.

Tick Tock Plank

Start in a high plank with shoulders over hands and spine straight. Keeping your hips and shoulders squared to the ground, jump your right foot out. Then, simultaneously jump your left foot out while jumping your right foot back to plank. Continue alternating sides as fast as possible.