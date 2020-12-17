Out of Doylestown, PA, the Victory Vipers are making a difference this holiday season. For the past four years, the gym has participated in the Angel Tree Program run by Between Friends Outreach. The nonprofit works with the homeless, domestic violence victims, low income families and Veterans in their community. The Angel Tree Program focuses on bringing joy to families during the holiday season by providing gifts to children of families that can’t afford them.

This year, the Victory Vipers gathered and donated 200 gifts to the Angel Tree Program. The families and staff members select the ‘angels’ they will sponsor and bring the gifts to the gym. “Recognizing that others need help with things we often take for granted is eye-opening for the athletes,” said Co-Owner Kelly Cramer. “The example and team building modeled from the owners and coaches provides life lessons the kids will hopefully carry forward as they grow up.”

With the number of gifts gathered, the Victory Vipers are the Angel Tree Program’s biggest sponsor—and that is something to cheer about! Keep of the great work, Victory Vipers, we’re cheering for you!