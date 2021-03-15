NCA has a tradition of awarding the Go Be Great award at NCA High School Nationals and other various competitions. The Go Be Great Award is presented to a coach, team or program who goes above and beyond to make the world a better place, outside of cheerleading. This year’s Go Be Great winners were no exception as they embodied what it means to lead with kindness in their communities.

Forney, Texas

The Warren Middle School cheerleaders didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of sharing spirit throughout the past year. These athletes made it their mission to make sure everyone felt safe and joyful when times were hard. In the beginning of the school year, each cheerleader made handwritten cards for neighbors in their community to spread hope, compassion, and joy. Upon returning to school, they decorated the sidewalks with inspiring and joyful message to welcome back their classmates as they headed towards a different sort of year. These cheerleaders took it a step further and even decorated the halls with colorful signs reminding each student to stay safe, socially distance and wear a mask.

Early in the school year, the news hit that not just one, but two classmates had been diagnosed with Leukemia. The Warren Middle School cheerleaders immediately jumped into action. They created stickers and fundraised alongside the Student Council to raise funds for each of the affected families. These young role models even went to the Children’s Hospital, on one of the affected student’s birthdays to sing for her and cheer on during her recovery from a safe distance on top of the parking garage.

Holidays are a time of cheer and the Warren Middle School cheerleaders made it their goal to be spirit raisers for all! During Thanksgiving, they put together bags of hope for the homeless through Dallas Hope Charities. Christmas came around shortly after and each cheerleader wrote heartfelt Christmas cards to the troops overseas.

“These quality individuals were put together in a group, and they have empowered each other to fulfill a bigger cause more impactful than just one person could achieve,” said Coach Crysten Timbes.

