When Kyle Blassingame was a senior in high school, one of his friends suggested he come fill in on her all star team. They were down at team member and she thought he’d be the perfect fit. Never one to shy away from a challenge, Kyle agreed. He quickly fell in love with cheerleading and also saw an opportunity to get involved when he went off to college. Today Kyle is a senior at Tennessee Wesleyan University where he’s been a member of the cheer team for four years.

On July 19, 2019, Kyle Blassingame’s life flipped upside down. He was in an accident that caused him to have his leg amputated above the knee. It was his senior year of college. He had his whole life ahead of him.

Shortly after the accident, Kyle made the decision that he would put his uniform on again and finish his senior year like he had planned. “Cheerleading was one of my main motivators while I was spending many nights in the hospital battling through many surgeries,” said Kyle.

We asked Kyle why it was so important for him to get back in uniform and on the court before his senior year was over. His answer: “Why not?” Kyle sees his teammates as close friends rather than just people he stands on the sidelines with at games. They were counting on him. “Many of my teammates were not just a teammate to me but have grown into some of my closest friends today,” said Kyle.

It was important to Kyle to finish what he had started when he joined the team four years ago. He wanted to prove to himself, and everyone else, that what

seems impossible is, in fact, possible. “I wanted to be able to show my peers, coaches, and the community that no matter what tragedies we face in life one is still able to accomplish the same goals as anyone else,” said Kyle.

Just 14 weeks after his surgery, Kyle got back in his uniform and on the court. The day was thrilling for him and his teammates. “I was back out there with my prosthesis, uniform, and megaphone being grateful for every second I got to stand there and be back to doing what I love,” said Kyle. For his senior night, Kyle’s teammates had t shirts made to show their support for him.

Kyle doesn’t see his accident as a setback, but as a life lesson he plans to use to inspire others. “All of us are going to struggle and have to battle through something in our life,” said Kyle. “It is not the situation we are being put through that defines us, but it’s how we decide to handle our situation.” He encourages others to embrace the struggle. Don’t be afraid to ask for help in situations. Treat every day like it’s your last because you never know what tomorrow will bring.

So today, take time to embrace the struggle. Do something today to better yourself and those around you.