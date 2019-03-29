Wishes Come True

This year Rock Canyon High School, of Highlands Rach, Co., is celebrating 10 years of granting wishes in partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. The RCHS cheerleaders and their peers have raised over $570,000 and have granted 76 wishes for children across Colorado.

Combining fundraising and school traditions, Wish Week was created as a time for the students to come together to show their school spirit and raise money for a great cause. During this week the entire community joins the efforts to raise funds to grant a “wish” for a child diagnosed with critical illnesses.

The RCHS cheerleaders kick off Wish Week by hosting a pep rally to get the students excited for the week ahead and to officially start the fundraising efforts with a Fill the Bucket activity. They also take this time to introduce the child they will be fundraising for. “Our Wish Kids will forever be a part of the Rock Canyon family. These kids are strong, courageous and inspiring people who have made a significant impact on the hearts of RCHS students,” RCHS Cheerleading Coach Amanda Mundaca said.

The cheerleaders fundraise in a variety of ways including facilitating a Wish Walk and dodgeball and basketball tournaments. The team also sells Wish Kits – these include a T-shirt, bracelet and sticker. Over 90% of the school purchases a Wish Kit!

The student body’s enthusiasm is contagious. For the past 10 years, the community has rallied behind them looking for ways to get involved. During Wish Week many local restaurants donate a portion of their profits, while nail salons and other vendors offer percentages off their services to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Wish Week brings the entire community together, and the RCHS cheerleaders feel it is an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Make-A-Wish experience.